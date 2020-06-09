Twitter’s Verification Process Is Coming Back With Much-Needed Improvements

Getting the blue check next to your Twitter handle might be a bit easier.

It’s been a few years since Twitter took down its verification process, which honestly was not worth going through to begin with. The social media platform is looking to bring back the tool, but this time it will be revamped, allowing users to request verification. App researcher Jane Manchun Wong shared screenshots of a new “request verification” feature that will live in the settings and privacy hub.

Twitter has not shot down her screenshots either.

Twitter is working on “Request Verification” 👀 (I’m not Twitter employee. I’m not tech support) pic.twitter.com/ED58QsD7kM — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 7, 2020

The verification process was put on “pause” back in 2017 because of confusion as to who qualifies to be verified and not to mention a white supremacist earning a blue check.

TechCrunch reports that when the verification process returns, it will be totally revamped and will make it very clear what qualifications need to be met to have your account verified. It remains a mystery as to what precisely those qualifications will be. Twitter CEO, and current thorn in Donald Trump’s side, Jack Dorsey described the initial process as “broken” (he wasn’t lying) and would like to see the process open for everyone to use.

While the public process was put on “pause,” users could still have their accounts verified through back channels like knowing someone who works for Twitter. In its efforts to combat the spread of misinformation about COVID-19, Twitter has also ramped up the verification of accounts of doctors and other public health experts.

Twitter has set no specific timetable for the return of the revamped verification process, this latest news could mean that it’s very close to coming back.

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty

