Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rev. Al Sharpton Explains The George Floyd Case And The March On Washington 2020 [VIDEO]

Reverend Al Sharpton joined the show this morning to preface us before the memorial of George Floyd in his hometown of Houston, Texas.  He spoke out the impact the case has had on the entire world which led to the National Action Network’s March on Washington 2020.

He also dropped gems on the importance of voting locally in preparation for the big election in November. 

 

Approximately 5,000 people ventured to the Fountain Of Praise church in Houston on Monday (June 8) to pay their respects to George Floyd before a private funeral scheduled for Tuesday. Dignitaries in attendance included Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Shelia Jackson-Lee, Rev. Al Sharpton, attorney Ben Crump as well as family members of other victims of police brutality such as Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Ahmaud Arbery and Botham Jean. Former Vice President and current Democratic front runner Joe Biden along with his wife Jill met with the Floyd family on Tuesday. Biden will not attend Tuesday's funeral. https://twitter.com/TheRevAl/status/1270230950149005312 A candlelight vigil was held at Jack Yates High School, Floyd's alma mater. Multiple city halls across the country were lit up Crimson & Gold to honor Floyd. https://twitter.com/mollyhf/status/1270159490122424320 https://twitter.com/SylvesterTurner/status/1269766085181444096 https://twitter.com/NYCMayor/status/1270182816450576389 https://twitter.com/davidfholt/status/1270197745320681473 https://twitter.com/kristieAP/status/1270179933629931520 Mourners came from all over the country t honor Floyd, whose death at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department sparked global protests in regards to police brutality, racism and more.

Rev. Al Sharpton Explains The George Floyd Case And The March On Washington 2020 [VIDEO]

Close