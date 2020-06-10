CLOSE
Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Explains What Asymptomatic Means With COVID-19 [WATCH]

Just because the states are reopening, doesn’t mean coronavirus has disappeared.  Dr. Collier explains exactly what it means to be asymptomatic while carrying the virus. Numbers of deaths are declining but cases are still on the rise especially due to celebrating holidays with others and the current protests.

He debunks social media myths, answers questions, and stresses the importance of taking care of your immune system during this time.

 

Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Explains What Asymptomatic Means With COVID-19 [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

