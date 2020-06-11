CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Walmart Says It Will Stop Locking Black Hair Care Products In Display Cases

Walmart is making major changes by not locking up “multicultural” products in its stores.  Certain locations have been known for keeping specific hair care products, largely purchased by black people and people of color, behind locked cases.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Customers have voiced that this implies that the people who purchase these items are thieves. The process of buying these items include having to wait for an employee to unlock the case and then be led to a register to purchase immediately.

CBS Denver reporter Tori Mason brought light to the story and shared videos from a customer in a local store.

RELATED NEWS: Noooooo! Some Of Your Favorite Black-Owned Hair Brands Aren’t Black-Owned

After gaining larger attention to the story, Walmart reached out to the reporter in an email, stating that they were making changes.

The statement read “I wanted to let you know that while the practice was only in place in about a dozen of our 4,700 stores nationwide, we have made the decision to discontinue place these items in cases.”

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Lorenzo Lopez, Walmart spokesman also spoke with NBC News saying that this is a sensitive issue and the retailer will be implementing policy change as soon as possible.

“As a retailer serving millions of customers every day from diverse backgrounds, Walmart does not tolerate discrimination of any kind. Like other retailers, the cases were put in place to deter shoplifters from some products such as electronics, automotive, cosmetics, and other personal care products,” Lopez said.

RELATED NEWS: Top Beauty Brands Owned By Black Women

 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

7 Of The Best And Affordable Natural Hair Products

7 photos Launch gallery

7 Of The Best And Affordable Natural Hair Products

Continue reading 7 Of The Best And Affordable Natural Hair Products

7 Of The Best And Affordable Natural Hair Products

You know it, I know it. Every natural hair journey begins with thinking, “What products should I use” Well, you don’t need to dive into the Whole Foods section of hair care products (no disrespect to Whole Foods) in order to achieve the perfect look for styling as well as keeping your scalp moisturized and keeping your hair clean. These 7 products will keep you on your natural hair journey for less than $10!

Walmart Says It Will Stop Locking Black Hair Care Products In Display Cases  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close