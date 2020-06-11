CLOSE
The Grammys Drop The Term “Urban” From Their Language

Thank you, Tyler...

Source: The 59th Annual Grammy Awards hosted by James Corden as seen on CBS. The 59th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony was held on February 12, 2017. The CBS network broadcasted the show live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Featuring: Beyoncé Where: United States When: 13 Feb 2017 Credit: Supplied by WENN.com 

After years of well-deserved criticism, the Grammy Awards is finally dropping the term “Urban” from their category and language is it’s become the latest institution to make some sort of change to keep from offending or categorizing the Black community.

The announcement came when the Recording Academy released their Awards Process Update which stated that they’d rename Best Urban Contemporary Album” to “Best Progressive R&B Album” and also revealed that they’d be changing Best Rap/Sung Performance” to “Best Melodic Rap Performance” amongst others.

The move comes months after Tyler, The Creator called his Grammy win in the “Urban” category a “backhanded compliment” saying that “Urban” was just a polite way of saying the “N word.”

We see no lies in what he said.

The comment must’ve hit a nerve with the Interim President of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr. as he said “We’re constantly evaluating our Awards process and evolving it to ensure the Grammy Awards are inclusive and reflect the current state of the music industry.”

Yeah, we’re still going to thank Tyler for this move.

The Grammys Drop The Term “Urban” From Their Language  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

