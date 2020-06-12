CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Too Soon? NBA Players Are In Vanessa Bryant’s DMs! [WATCH]

Marlon Wayans and Terrence J went on Instagram live and we’re all confused.  Social media users slammed Terrence J for his comments toward Marlon Wayans saying that he doesn’t support black designers and that he needs to get off his brother’s lap.

Monica is reportedly dating Allen Iverson and Vanessa Bryant also has some NBA players trying to date her! It’s only been six months since the death of her husband and she says she’s still grieving.

Do you think it’s too soon for her to start dating?

The great Kobe Bryant is officially becoming an NBA Hall Of Famer and is well deserved for such an immaculate career. As a basketball legend, great husband & a super dad Kobe has been very missed. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Wife of Kobe, Vanessa Bryant has done a recent interview with Rece Davis regarding her husbands Hall Of Fame induction. Vanessa continued to speak on her husbands career as an NBA legend saying, “We wish that he was here with us to celebrate but it’s definitely the peak of his NBA career.” Long live Gigi & Kobe Bean Bryant! RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Requests Judge To Add Capri In Kobe Bryant’s Trust RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Visits Kobe &amp; Gigi’s Mural For The First Time [Photos] RELATED: Kobe And His Daughter Gianna Went To Church Before Fatal Flight WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Close