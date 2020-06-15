CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Tests Positive For Coronavirus: Report

So, who has Zeke been around lately?

Washington Redskins v Dallas Cowboys

Source: Tom Pennington / Getty

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott has tested positive for coronavirus. Reportedly, he is one of at least two players on the NFL team that have tested positive for COVID-19.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Zeke’s agent, Rocky Arceneaux, confirmed the diagnosis. Elliott is feeling well despite the circumstances.

According to the Dallas Morning Star News, there are actually two players who have the coronavirus. The team hasn’t revealed who they are (it was Zeke’s agent who confirmed) and has declined to comment citing privacy issues.

Recently, NFL teams announced their would be safety protocoal enacted when their facilities do open. However, Prescott had been working out privately in the Dallas area with others that include his own quarterback Dak Prescott . This is where we mention that back in mid-April both of them were exposed on social media hosting a party with numerous people and no types of social distancing despite a quarantine.

And that’s not even considering the aforementioned workouts that made it online.

Lately, cases of the coronavirus have experienced a spike in Southern states, including Texas.

But wait, Zeke let off this cryptic tweet referring to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act which means you can’t just be putting people’s medical business out there.

This story is developing.

 

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Tests Positive For Coronavirus: Report  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close