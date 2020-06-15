Killer Mike Is ‘Mad As Hell’ Over Rayshard Brooks’ Killing + Sia Slammed For Confusing Nicki & Cardi [VIDEO]

The singer Sia learned the hard way that Nicki Minaj & Cardi B have some very vocal fan bases. After responding to a fan’s since-deleted tweet featuring a photo of Nicki Minaj, asking Sia whether she would ever collaborate with the rapper, she responded “I love [Cardi B] and although this isn’t a collaboration, I would love to COLLAB with her any day,” wrote Sia, 44, tagging rapper Cardi B in the post.

Fans quickly checked her for the mistake, and she quickly offered up a response that was much better than your typical apology, “I don’t give a s–t about feuds,” said one tweet. “George Floyd was f–king murdered. Breonna Taylor. Murdered. Come on let’s rise in unity. You think @iamcardib and Nikki [sic] are so petty that they would want you focusing on a silly feud instead of REAL NEWS.”

One of the most vocal voices as of late around these deaths has been rapper Killer Mike, who took to Instagram to share his pain regarding the killing of Rayshard Brooks, that happened in his city of Atlanta, over the weekend.

“#RayshardBrooks should be alive this morning. He should be waking up (hungover or drunk in the tank depending on whether he was apprehended) and not dead,” the Run The Jewels emcee wrote on Instagram, before putting himself in the shoes of those who witnessed the 27-year-old’s murder. “If I’m the Wendy’s worker who called the police, I feel like shit this morning because a call for a man sleeping in a car should not have ended with his killing. If I’m the people with the child in the car, I feel helpless and hurt. If I’m that child, I’m scared shitless of anyone with a uniform and a gun. If I’m the angry white or black guy who was filming and saying, ‘I watched y’all for twenty minutes,’ I’m wondering what else I could have done?”

