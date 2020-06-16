New Film ‘aTypical Wednesday’ Stresses The Importance of Black Men Going To Therapy

During this very traumatic and unpredictable time for the Black community especially Black men, mental health is just as important as physical health.

In the new dark comedy, aTypical Wednesday produced by Jacquin Deleon, the importance of getting therapy is stressed. The film follows Gabe (J. Lee) who on the outside is a successful, well-put-together Black man in his 30’s. On the inside, he is dealing with “deep-rooted mommy and daddy issues” while battling commitment issues with his perfect match (Raver-Lampam) and having to deal with his crazy ex-girlfriend (Bresha Webb).

Gabe discovers therapy and visits his therapist (Michael Ealy) every Wednesday to talk about his plethora of issues. During one particular visit, Gabe encounters a young white 9-year-old kid named Alec (Cooper Friedman) who is also seeing a psychologist in the same building. Alec convinces Gabe to give him a ride home after telling him his mom forgot him at the office. From there the two set out on a hilarious misadventure where Gabe will find his truth and Alec will discover his worth.

In a press release, Deleon spoke on the importance of destigmatizing therapy, especially when it comes to Black men.

It’s okay to go through therapy, it’s okay to address trauma. Despite any triumphs Black men have achieved, any misunderstanding can lead to incarceration or worse. It is frustrating to think about. A lot of us want the American drama, but no matter what we do, we have this lens pointed at us. Therapy is an outlet we all need. It is extremely important.”

aTypical Wednesday arrives on-demand Friday, June 26, and is available for pre-order the movie on Apple iTunes. It also stars Seth Green Emmy Raver-Lampman, Michael Mosley, and Kelen Coleman. You can peep the film’s trailer below.

Photo: Gravitas Ventures / aTypical Wednesday

