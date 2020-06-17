6ABC reporter Christie Lleto was in the city reporting as she was rudely interrupted by a heckler. The white male intervened to make some racial comments to the African American reporter.
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY
Christie uploaded the video to her own social platforms to show the racist male comparing the woman to a monkey.
View this post on Instagram
The first video and post is from @6abc anchorwoman and journalist, @christie_ileto's story. She is who the white boy is referring to. The second video is reposted from @matteomckelvey Disturbing!!!! Yet not surprising. His place of employment and identity needs to be identified. Racist should be placed in a national database like child molesters❗❗❗
Christie later went on her Instagram to confirm that monkey is considered a racial slur for anyone that has been living under a rock.
More news to come as the story develops.
Philly Is Sick Of Fireworks Going Off EVERY Night
Philly Is Sick Of Fireworks Going Off EVERY Night
1.1 of 35
2.2 of 35
3.3 of 35
4.4 of 35
5.5 of 35
6.6 of 35
7.7 of 35
8.8 of 35
9.9 of 35
10.10 of 35
11.11 of 35
12.12 of 35
13.13 of 35
14.14 of 35
15.15 of 35
16.16 of 35
17.17 of 35
18.18 of 35
19.19 of 35
20.20 of 35
21.21 of 35
22.22 of 35
23.23 of 35
24.24 of 35
25.25 of 35
26.26 of 35
27.27 of 35
28.28 of 35
29.29 of 35
30.30 of 35
31.31 of 35
32.32 of 35
33.33 of 35
34.34 of 35
White Man Caught On Video Calling Black Reporter A “Monkey” was originally published on rnbphilly.com