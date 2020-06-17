Ludacris Talks “Silence Of Lambs” Controversy, Atlanta Protesting, Verzuz Battle Against Nelly & More

Rapper, movie star, and over all entertainer Ludacris “Chris” Bridges checked into the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva to talk about everything he’s got going on. Luda talked about his Verzuz battle against Nelly and bragged his cataloger. The “Move” rapper talked about the current climate in his hometown of Atlanta and the civil unrest due to the death of Rayshard Brooks an unarmed black man killed in a Wendy’s parking lot. He also talked about his new platform Kid Nation created to build up the next generation through online activities and lessons. If you want to hear all the things that Ludacris is doing listen to the full interview below.

