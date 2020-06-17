CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

If Someone Sends You Money By Accident On Cash App, Are You Sending It Back Or Nah?! [VIDEO]

Someone sent Lore’l $10 on Cash App by accident, and she kept if for lunch. This sparked the debate, what do you do if someone sends you money by accident on Cash App or Venmo, keep it, ignore them, send it back?! Some people said they would send it back for good karma, others said “NOPE, they’re keeping it.”

Headkrack, Billy Sorrells, and some of our listeners weigh in, but Angie Ange couldn’t help out with this topic though, because she still writes checks only…

Comment on our social media pages with what you would do!

SEE ALSO: Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben’s & More Rebrand Items Rooted In Racial Stereotypes 

SEE ALSO: Residents Say Clip Of Cops Pulling Gun On Teens Isn’t ‘Isolated Incident’ Amid Police Statement

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

 

If Someone Sends You Money By Accident On Cash App, Are You Sending It Back Or Nah?! [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close