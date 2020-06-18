2 Chainz Is Being Sued By Pablo Escobar’s Family Over His Restaurant, Escobar

In the suit, both parties have been accused of unauthorized commercial use of the Escobar name, which is registered and trademarked. Escobar, Inc. is a corporation organized and existing under the laws of Puerto Rico with its primary place of business taking place in California.

In total, this lawsuit brings forth 13 causes of action as a result of 2 Chainz and Dillard promoting their restaurant with a Pablo Escobar theme.

Escobar, Inc. has accused the business partners of infringing on Escobar’s rights within their trademark violation along with causing confusion with the likeness of the names of their establishments with those of the Escobar name. The lawsuit also includes items from their menu using the Escobar name including Escobar Crab Cakes, Escobar Breakfast, Escobar Cobb, and The Columbian.

Escobar, Inc. is seeking damages in the amount of no less than $10 million, restitution from the profits Chainz and Dillard have made from their Escobar restaurants so far, and an injunction to stop use of the name and likeness at the restaurants.

This isn’t the only trouble 2 Chainz and Dillard have faced concerning their restaurants over the past few months, which stems from the coronavirus pandemic. Escobar officially re-opened for dine-in service last month.