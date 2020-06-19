Jamie Foxx Bulks Up For Mike Tyson Biopic, Shares Photos Of New Look

When it comes to totally transforming for a movie role, Jamie Foxx is without a doubt the king.

On Thursday (Jun 18) Jamie Foxx took to Instagram to announce that he will be producing and starring in a new biopic about heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson by dropping a selfie showing off his new form.

“The transformation begins… “FINDING MIKE”. It is no secret that I have been pursuing the @miketyson biopic for some time… people always ask me when is it going to happen?… things have finally lined up… A few months ago we started the journey… The first but biggest task is to transform the body… with a regiment of pull-ups dips and push-ups, we are off to a pretty good start… we have a ways to go but God willing… yesterday on my good friend’s @markbirnbaum show. I shared these early pics of the process… like I said we have a ways to go… But I am prepared to get there!”

During an Instagram Live show with Mark Birnbaum this week, Foxx revealed he was doing 60 pullups, 60 dips, and 100 pushups every other day to prepare for the role, before adding that he may rely on prosthetics to resemble Tyon’s leg physique.

“What I’m doing right now is changing the body,” Foxx said. “I ain’t got no calf muscles, so we might have to get some prosthetics for that.”

