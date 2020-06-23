Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty Adds Edge Control, Gel & More!

Pandemic or not, Tracee Ellis Ross’ popular hair care line Pattern Beauty is moving forward with new products by adding something different to their lineup: styling products!

For Phase 2, which dropped on Juneteenth, the black-ish star, whose line boasts shampoos, thick conditioners, moisturizing leave-ins and oils for all the natural girls, introduced the next generation of 15 plus tools including edge control, gel, mist and more.

“It’s always been the plan to bring styling products to Pattern. Curlies, coilies, and tight textures know our hair, the types of products that work for us, and what we want. We’ve been listening, and it’s been great incorporating feedback into the development of these new products,” Ross said in a brand statement.

“I’m super proud of how the brand and our community have come together as we continue to fulfill the beauty needs of the natural hair community.”

“This will give you a helping hand as you finish off your look and slick your style,” Tracee says in a video holding a container of her coveted Edge Control ($12).

“This is what you need when you need that little extra hold…It is formulated to be good to your hair! It will give you glide, but it will also help you avoid breakage and give you that sleek hold that doesn’t flake.”

I’m definitely listening, sis.

Now, as a curly girl who lives for a wash-n-go, gel is a must for me and Ms. Ross has added one that gives medium hold and tons of moisture.

“The Curl Gel is one step up from the Leave-In conditioner, it’s the same in terms of hydration, moisture and curl activation, but a bit more hold,” she says of her creamy formula Curl Gel ($25).

I would like to see it!

Other products include the following: Wide Tooth Comb ($15), Jojoba Oil Hair Serum Self-Heating Packs ($12), and Hydrating Mist ($18) to name a few.

It’s awesome to see Tracee continue to build out and up her line.

“I’m reminded of the importance of being a Black-owned business and why Pattern has been centered around the beauty of blackness from the start,” she said in a statement.

We stan a proud, hardworking queen!

Learn more about Pattern Beauty here.

9 Edge Control Gels For Textured Hair 9 photos Launch gallery 9 Edge Control Gels For Textured Hair 1. 24HOUR EDGE TAMER - EXTREME FIRM HOLD Source:Ebin New York 1 of 9 Source:Ebin New York 1 of 9 2. Style Factor Edge Booster Strong Hold Styling Gel, 16.9 Ounce (Sweet Peach) Source:Style Factor 2 of 9 Source:Style Factor 2 of 9 3. SHINE 'N JAM CONDITIONING GEL | EXTRA HOLD Source:AmproGel 3 of 9 Source:AmproGel 3 of 9 4. Creme of Nature Argan Oil Perfect Edges, 2.25 oz. Source:Creme of Nature 4 of 9 Source:Creme of Nature 4 of 9 5. ORS Olive Oil Edge Control Hair Gel Source:Amazon.com 5 of 9 Source:Amazon.com 5 of 9 6. Murray’s Edgewax Extreme Hold Source:Amazon.com 6 of 9 Source:Amazon.com 6 of 9 7. ULTRA GLUED STYLING GEL Source:Schwarzkopf.com 7 of 9 Source:Schwarzkopf.com 7 of 9 8. HONEY HOLD MEGA GLUE Source:OGXbeauty.com 8 of 9 Source:OGXbeauty.com 8 of 9 9. LAID BACK EFFORTLESSLY - Growth Stimulating Edge Control Source:The Mane Choice 9 of 9 Source:The Mane Choice 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading 9 Edge Control Gels For Textured Hair 9 Edge Control Gels For Textured Hair [caption id="attachment_3116669" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Ebin/ Olive Oil/ The Mane Choice / Ebin/ Olive Oil/ The Mane Choice[/caption] I gave up on laying my edges a long time ago. Finding an edge control that actually held my 4C hair and didn't melt down my face became a mission I reluctantly aborted. Hairstylist Natasha Taylor, who goes by @Hairtobedifferent on Instagram, is known for her curly and curvy baby hairs and she gives her clients the same baby-haired treatment. No matter what their texture is, she has been able to sculpt their tresses in impressive ways. MUST READ: Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair We caught up with the baby hair expert who shared her technique and the products she uses depending on your hair type. "To achieve the perfect baby hairs, you have to use edge control that works for your hair type," she revealed in a DM chat. "For me it was trial and error until I found the right one. I have like 4a-4b hair type and I found that Ebin's firm hold edge control works best for me." Natasha swears by Ebin's 24 Hour Edge Tamer - Extreme Firm Hold. If you've never heard of this baby hair baby making machine, it's been raved about in the folds of magazines and by just about anyone who has tried its salon-grade formula. Or you can check out the review section on their website and how customers rate the product. One woman called it the "GOAT" of edge controls. Ever want to try those colorful jars of Edge Booster on the shelf by the register at beauty supply store but wondered if it would work for you? According to Natasha, it might work for you if your hair falls in the 3 section of the hair chart. "If someone has hair in the 3 range of the chart, they can use another types that may not be as “firm” like Edge Booster, Shine & Jam, Creme of Nature or Olive Oil brands." But for more textured hair, "Ebin, Murray’s, Mane choice, OGX Honey Hold, Got 2 B Gel," she added. And if all else fails, "regular gels will work good," as well. Keep scrolling to see which of these edge controls might be best for you! Continue reading 9 Edge Control Gels For Textured Hair

