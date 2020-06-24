CLOSE
Westside Gunn Shares Trailer For Upcoming Griselda Flick ‘Conflicted’

Griselda joins the ranks of Master P's No Limit Records and Jay-Z's Roc-A-Fella Records with the foray into film.

Palm Angels - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Westside Gunn has guided the Griselda Records empire to major-label status all while retaining the crew’s core sound and deep underground roots. After dominating the music scene, WSG announced that the GxFR collective will join other Hip-Hop stars before them with a foray into film with Conflicted.

Taking to Instagram, Gunn announced Conflicted while also sharing a trailer for the film prominently featuring Benny The Butcher. In the caption for the post, Gunn shared a few details about the upcoming project.

From Instagram:

From Instagram:

The FIRST MOTION PICTURE from GRISELDA FILMS "CONFLICTED" executive prod by @getbenny written by @dueceking62 and Directed by @iam_akreedfilms THIS IS A CLASSIC!!!!!! When Master P Did "Bout Bout" showing u the N.O. And HOV made "Streets is Watching" showing u BK, and Camron made "KILLA Season" showing u Harlem, GRISELDA & CONFLICTED shows u Buffalo…. we're taking it back to when ppl stole your DVDs , I've literally watched this movie Everyday since it's completion.

With Benny serving as the film’s executive producer, others starring in the film include Gunn, Michael Rappaport, J Holiday, and others. Conflicted is directed by AK Reed. No release date for the film has been released.

Check out the trailer for Conflicted below.

The FIRST MOTION PICTURE from GRISELDA FILMS “CONFLICTED” executive prod by @getbenny written by @dueceking62 and Directed by @iam_akreedfilms THIS IS A CLASSIC!!!!!! When Master P Did “Bout Bout” showing u the N.O. And HOV made “Streets is Watching” showing u BK, and Camron made “KILLA Season” showing u Harlem, GRISELDA & CONFLICTED shows u Buffalo…. we’re taking it back to when ppl stole your DVDs , I’ve literally watched this movie Everyday since it’s completion..the story, the acting, the shots everything is A1, I promise u you will watch this 50x like any other classic in the streets I’m so Happy and Proud of everybody who participated in the making of this Film, When this Drop everything changing, What GRISELDA did for Music will be the same way for Film it’s All about the ART… WELCOME TO BUFFALO #GXFR #BUFFALOKIDS #CONFLICTEDtheMOVIE #GRISELDAFILMS #CLASSIC #MOVIE #DUECEKING #AKREED SHARE SHARE SHARE ALSO @getbenny acted his ass off 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🔥🔥🔥🔥

Photo:

Westside Gunn Shares Trailer For Upcoming Griselda Flick ‘Conflicted’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

