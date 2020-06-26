CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Megan Thee Stallion Drops “Girls In The Hood” [NEW MUSIC]

Dear Class of 2020 - virtual graduation ceremony

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Megan Thee Stallion kicked off 2020 in label drama before the release of her SUGA EP. The good of that drama? Fans got songs such as “Captain Hook” and “Savage,” which landed a guest verse from Beyoncé and became Meg’s first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100. Hot Girl Meg just released her follow up to “Savage” with “Girls In The Hood,” an Eazy-E flip of “Boyz-n-the-Hood” where Meg also gave fans a teaser well … made us miss sundress season.

Anyway, press play on “Girls In The Hood” and prepare to twerk in your mirror or two.

Megan Thee Stallion Drops “Girls In The Hood” [NEW MUSIC]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close