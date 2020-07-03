CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Former ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Cast Member & N-Word Abuser Lily Arrested For Assaulting GF

Lily reportedly didn't only put hands and feet on her girlfriend, she also bit her.

Lillian Barros Mugshot

Source: TMZ / TMZ

Former Black Ink Crew: Chicago cast member, Liliana “Lily” Barrios found herself in jail.

The N-word abuser/tattoo artist was thrown in slammer after she allegedly went into a violent rage after finding her girlfriend in the bed with another woman. According to the police report obtained by the celebrity gossip site, the couple got into a verbal altercation before things went extremely left insider their San Antonio Texas.

Lily reportedly didn’t only put hands and feet on her girlfriend, she also bit her.

Bruh!

Per TMZ:

Cops say during the argument, Barrios decided to take off for the night. When she returned the next day to pick up clothes, cops say Barrios got heated after catching her 22-year-old GF in bed with another woman … triggering another argument.
Cops allege Barrios pushed her GF onto the couch, and a struggle ensued … with Barrios allegedly scratching her GF’s neck, arm, and biting her right leg. The officer claims they observed scratches and abrasions on the GF’s right knee. Cops say Barrios was the aggressor and “intentionally and knowingly caused bodily injury.”Lily was initially had a recurring role season 3 before becoming a main cast member seasons 4 and 5.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ldoozr4NxxI

Photo: TMZ

Former ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Cast Member & N-Word Abuser Lily Arrested For Assaulting GF  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close