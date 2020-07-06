CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Statue Of Frederick Douglass Removed From New York Park, Damaged Beyond Repair

The statue sat at a park in Rochester, N.Y. where the famed abolitionist gave one of his most iconic speeches.

Tubman and Douglass statues unveiled at Maryland State House

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A statue of Frederick Douglass near the site of one of his most iconic speeches was torn down and damaged beyond repair over the holiday weekend. The act of vandalism occurred on the anniversary of Douglass’ famed “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July” speech in Rochester, N.Y.

As reported by local outlet WROC, the statue’s construction was spearheaded by Carvin Eison, Project director, re-energize the legacy of Frederick Douglass, Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Commemoration, and went up in 2018 at the Maplewood Park site in honor of Douglass, who was a resident of Rochester.

“This is all that is left at this [particular] moment of a monument that we put so much work and thought and love and care into,” Eison said to the outlet, speaking of the base of the statue that remains in the park.

The structure itself was found near the Genesee River gorge about dozens of feet away with damage to one of the statue’s fingers. Eison said that the statue has to be replaced altogether.

“Is this some type of retaliation because of the national fever over confederate monuments right now? Very disappointing, it’s beyond disappointing,” Eison told WROC.

President Donald Trump commented on the statute’s damage, calling it the work of anarchists in a caption of a retweet of a story from Breitbart News regarding the vandalism.

Photo: Getty

Statue Of Frederick Douglass Removed From New York Park, Damaged Beyond Repair  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close