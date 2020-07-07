CLOSE
Money Matters With Jini Thornton: Why #BlackOutDay2020 Is Important To The Community [WATCH]

Our money expert Jini Thornton explains why #BlackOutDay2020 is important beyond one day.  The black dollar is important to the community and why it’s important to shop black.  In this time, it’s essential that we take a stance with our dollars and make a difference at the check out aisle.

Today is just the beginning of a movement to consciously think about shopping black all the time.  Make a difference in your community by shopping black today and forever where you can.  

[caption id="attachment_2736365" align="alignnone" width="767"] Source: Melodie Jeng / Getty[/caption] Streetwear is a style that first became popular in the 1990s and has since become increasingly popular through the years. It is said to have developed in California with skate culture, but also includes elements of early hip-hop fashion and culture. Today, streetwear goes beyond those associated with those groups and can be seen on a people from all walks of life. As the style advanced, so did the designers a part of it. We gathered a few streetwear brands that you need to shop with now. From high end jogging fits to one of a kind statement pieces, these brands have everything you need to add to your closet.

