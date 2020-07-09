CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Former ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera Missing In Boat Accident [WATCH]

Glee actress, Naya Rivera is missing in a possible drowning incident.  Sources say the disappearance came after her son was found on a boat alone. CNN reported that her four-year-old son said, “the child said they went swimming but the mother didn’t get back on the boat.”

Authorities say the child had on a life vest but the adult vest was still on the boat.

This story is still developing.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.  

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Former ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera Missing In Boat Accident [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close