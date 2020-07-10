CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Charlie Wilson Talks New Music, Being In Quarantine, & New School R&B [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Charlie Wilson joins the show with high energy and lots of laughs! Premiering his new single, “One I Got”, our famous uncle remixed a classic and made another hit.

He talks about how he was inspired for this record, his favorite The GAP Band song, and what he thinks about today’s R&B singers.

While in quarantine he says he’s praying and feels like he’s on vacation feeling like he finally has the time to take it easy and write hit records.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.  

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Charlie Wilson Talks New Music, Being In Quarantine, & New School R&B [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close