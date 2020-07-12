CLOSE
Romeo Miller Talks Being A Father & Married, A Secret Bank Account & More

Romeo Miller just can’t get enough of the Lemonade stand honey! Leah Henry checked back in for his Movie night on IG Live and he cleared up his Father’s Day post! The child star clears up what he meant on his viral father’s day post.

He also talked about the power of manifestation and being clear on intentions about having a wife and family. He also shared that he has a secret bank account just for his future family that he’s been stacking since his Lil Romeo days.  Romeo also dove into his father Master P and his father’s route to being self made. Check out the full interview Below:

 

