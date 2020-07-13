Atlanta Black Radio Stations Come Together for Black Radio United For The Vote

ATLANTA – July 13, 2020 – Atlanta’s Black Radio stations have teamed up with the common goals of voter registration, voter education and voter mobilization in advance of the November 2020 election.

After Atlanta made national news regarding voter suppression during the past primary election, several Black Radio Program Directors got together to discuss how they could create positive changes as they look toward the future. The group created Black Radio United For The Vote. This groundbreaking initiative includes KISS 104.1 (WALR/Cox Media Group), V103 (WVEE/Entercom), 1380 News & Talk WAOK (WAOK-AM/Entercom), Majic 107.5/97.5 (WAMJ/WUMJ/Radio One), Hot 107.9 (WHTA/Radio One), Praise 102.5 (WPZE/Radio One), Classix 102.9 (WAMJ-HD2/Radio One), and Streetz 94.5 (WWSZ/Core Radio Group).

The goal of Black Radio United For The Vote is to register black voters across metro Atlanta, and to get them to the polls in the coming election on November 3, as well as encouraging them to participate in the 2020 Census. Black Radio United For The Vote is partnering with the Urban League of Greater Atlanta and its affiliates to make these goals a reality.

Each month through September, beginning on July 23, the participating radio stations will dedicate a full day of on-air programming to educate, inform and inspire Atlanta’s black community to register to vote, check their current registration status, and participate in the 2020 Census.

“This is a first for Black Radio in Atlanta. I’m excited about uniting with these heritage stations for the common goal of serving our communities.” – Terri Avery, Director of Branding and Programming, KISS 104.1/CMG Atlanta

“Radio plays a central role in the communities it serves. As election season approaches, V103 and WAOK are proud to join other Black Radio stations in Atlanta to inform and inspire our listeners to exercise their right to vote,” – Reggie Rouse, Urban Format Captain, Entercom, and Program Director, V-103.

“Our Radio One Atlanta stations are proud to be a part of this historic cause and are happy to do our part to empower our community.” – Derek Harper, Operations Manager, Radio One Atlanta

“The way that Black America is coming together as one unit, I am honored and proud to be involved with Black Radio United. Our goal is to put aside our competitive drive and put our energy into bringing our community together as one unified voice. Streetz 94.5 is elated to serve our Altana community.” – Steve Hegwood, President & CEO, Core Radio Group

More information can be found at BlackRadioUnited.com.

