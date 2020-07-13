CLOSE
The Back To School Pull Up, Saturday, July 25th

Back To School ATL 2020

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Radio One Atlanta & Wellcare Present The Back To School Pull Up, Saturday, July 25th At Welcome All Park, Located At 4255 Will Lee Rd In College Park From 11am To 1pm.

This Is A First Come First Serve Event… Pull Up To. Pop Your Trunk And Have School Supplies Placed In Your Car. This Is A Contact Free Event. Your Kids
With Covid-19 And Unemployment On The Rise We Are Here To Help With Your Back To School Supplies.
Brought To You By Wellcare, The City Of South Fulton, Music Education Group, 1-800-411-pain, New Georgia Project, Strength Of Nature, City Of South Fulton- District 3 Councilperson Helen Z. Willis

