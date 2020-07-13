CLOSE
Entertainment News
Entertainment News

Detangled: DJ Akademiks Claims Complex Fired Him; Drops New Freestyle [Video]

The man who named himself after a velour suit from 2003 is jobless.

2018 ComplexCon - Day 1

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Hip-Hop’s most hated media personality has apparently been shown the door. DJ Akademiks is saying he has been fired from his talk show.

The last couple of weeks have been filled more downs than ups for the Jamaica-American. It started out with his criticism of Freddie Gibbs that lead to a very snarky back and forth with the Gary, Ind. rapper. From there he got into some a war of words with Meek Mill who pointed out his culture vulture vibes. Somehow that set the stage to him to dropping some very harsh bombs on Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

Last week it was reported AK was suspended from Complex for his actions. As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop it seems he has been terminated from his position on Everyday Struggle. On Sunday (July 12), Ak shared a post via social media confirming the pink slip.

“Since Meek Mill canceled me and got me fired from Complex and banned for life from Twitch… I gotta resurrect my rap career… LIL AK is back reporting live from the otherside of the TRENCHES!!!!!!! UBER EATS FREESTYLE OTW” Ak wrote.

You can listen to his struggle bars below. Complex has yet to confirm if he has been let go from his responsibilities.

Photo: Getty

Detangled: DJ Akademiks Claims Complex Fired Him; Drops New Freestyle [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

