Quarantine Meals: Spicy Italian Turkey Sausage Over Polenta Cheese & Peppers Recipe [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Chef Bourdeaux is back to spice up your kitchen, one recipe at a time! He’s taking some of your favorite ingredients and putting it together to make something super savory.

The chef of the hour took turkey Italian sausage, spiced it up, paired it with some onions and peppers on top of many different kinds of cheese, and made a meal!

If you’re looking for some assistance, he’s got you!

Check out the video below and watch him work, so you can try it at home!

 

