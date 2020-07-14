Vivica Fox Calls For Zendaya To Play Her Daughter In ‘Kill Bill’ Sequel & Fans Are Here For It

Vivica Fox is all for a Kill Bill sequel, but with a new spin.

During an interview with NME, Vivica Fox revealed her ideas for the follow up sequel, that will be the first in 17 years, to the cult classic. The actress, who played Vernita Green in the 2003 classic and now stars in drug kingpin thriller Arkansas, confirmed last month that Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman were in talks with the real possibility of a sequel.

“I haven’t got any official word, I had a feeling that hopefully [Tarantino] was waiting on [the actress who plays] my daughter to grow up a little bit,” Fox said. “But then I was doing an interview and they asked ‘What young actress would you get to play your daughter?’ and I was like ‘No, Ambrosia [Kelley]!’ but they meant an established actress, so I went, Zendaya! How hot would that be? And that would probably green light this project. Because her and Uma are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt ,and I love her.””

While many were championing Fox for her decision, the actress took to Twitter to clarify her positioning seemingly recanting after adding that the idea was mentioned after the interviewer asked who would she choose that was “established” to play her revenge seeking daughter.

“Wanna make something CRYSTAL CLEAR! While I being interviewed they asked IF they want an established actress 2 play my daughter I said #Zendaya But I’ve always said #QuentinTarantino probably is waiting 4 my original daughter #AmbrosiaKelly 2 grow up I would luv 2 work w her 2,” Fox wrote on Twitter.

Wanna make something CRYSTAL CLEAR! While I being interviewed they asked IF they want an established actress 2 play my daughter I said #Zendaya But I've always said #QuentinTarantino probably is waiting 4 my original daughter #AmbrosiaKelly 2 grow up I would luv 2 work w her 2!🥰 https://t.co/Zqqv3oPese — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) July 12, 2020

Tarantino has teased the possibility of a third film for years. The first two made a combined $335 million at the worldwide box office. While Fox made sure to clarify that she has no control over casting, she would definitely put in a call to show her support for the young starlet in the role.

“How hot would that be? And that would probably green light this project. Because her and Uma are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt, and I love her,” Fox continued. “Hopefully now we can put that out, like ‘Tarantino, cast Zendaya!’ And spark his interest to put it on the fast track. Wouldn’t it be amazing?”

If Tarantino decides to make “Kill Bill: Vol. 3,” it could potentially be his last film, as he has often said that he plans to retire after his tenth project. “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood,” which released in 2019, was the directors’ ninth feature film.

While Vivica Fox obviously won’t be reprising her role in the cult classic, she is starring in the new crime/thriller Arkansas, scheduled to hit streaming services on Digital Download 13 July & DVD 20 July from Lionsgate UK.

