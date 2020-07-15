Who’s Cappin: Chance The Rapper Gets Torched After Defending Kanye West’s Presidential Run [VIDEO]

Most people are fans of Chance The Rapper. He never gets into any beef, he serves his city of Chicago, he makes music you can listen to with your parents, and seems like a good family man. But yesterday he felt all of Twitters wrath when he brought the conversation up about why we should trust Kanye West 2020, his thoughts on a two party system, and so much more.

Like we said, most people are fans of the guy, so the Twitter snap back wasn’t as harsh as we’ve seen in other instances, but he definitely learned plenty from the likes of artists, writers, and fans about what he was saying about Kanye’s presidential potential was so far off base. Usually for Who’s Cappin it would include Donald Trump or Kanye West, but this time Lore’l had to call CAP on Chance’s political takes.

