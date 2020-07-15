CLOSE
‘You Can’t Fire A Boss!’ Nick Cannon Responds To Viacom After Anti-Semitism Accusations

The media personality also details death threats he says he's received.

Nick Cannon has spoken out after Viacom fired him over accusations of anti-Semitism.

The entertainer and media personality took to Facebook with a lengthy response detailing his history with the company. Despite the conglomerate playing a major part in Cannon’s career, he asserted, “I will not be bullied, silenced, or continuously oppressed by any organization, group, or corporation. I am disappointed that Viacom does not understand or respect the power of the black community.”

He listed his many accomplishments with the company including “the opportunity to become the youngest television Chairman in history, placing the teen division of Viacom solely in my hands as an executive.” He also detailed the success of his long-running show “Wild ‘N Out”.

“My time at Viacom also birthed one of my other greatest creative accomplishments; their longest running comedy series and the most successful Hip Hop programming in Television History ‘Wild ‘N Out,’” Cannon explained. “An idea in which I self-financed out my own pocket and presented to MTV. I created a billion-dollar brand that expanded across a multitiered empire that is still Viacom’s biggest digital brand, touring business, talent discovery and incubation system and successful restaurant franchise.”

Cannon and Viacom’s relationship to “Wild ‘N Out” wasn’t all good however. According to him, “Based on trust and empty promises, my ownership was swindled away from me. For Viacom to be so deceptive is no surprise; they have been mistreating and robbing our community for years, underpaying talent on their biggest brands like Love & Hip Hop, all of BET programming and of course, Wild ‘N Out.”

Cannon also accused Viacom of banning “all advertisement that supported George Floyd and Breonna Taylor who we are all still seeking justice for.” He went on to say that he’s not afraid of huge corporations and referred to the time he left NBC, because like Viacom, he said that the company tried to silence him. 

NBC threatened and mistreated me for years, but I was the bigger person and abandoned an 8-figure salary on their number one hit show ‘Americas Got Talent’ and currently stand by my friend and Queen Gabrielle Union in her fight against oppression,” Cannon wrote.

Cannon also accused Viacom of lying in their press release announcing his termination: “For them to take it one step further and flat out lie in their official press release, saying that I didn’t attempt to reconcile the situation when on two separate occasions I specifically acknowledged and openly requested a forum to be corrected. Malcolm X said it best, ‘The media is the most powerful entity on earth, it will have you hating the people being oppressed and loving the people doing the oppressing; making the innocent guilty and the guilty innocent.’”

Cannon also said that he’s received “death threats, hate messages calling me an ungrateful Nigger and beyond.” But he asserts, “Viacom’s goal to keep me from providing for my family and lineage will be foiled.”

“They can try to kick me while I’m down or force me to kiss the master’s feet in public for shame and ridicule, but instead I stand firm on my square with my fist in the air repeating my mantra, ‘You can’t fire a Boss!’”

Cannon went on to say that he’s received an “outpouring of love” from the Jewish community, despite Viacom’s accusations that he made anti-Semitic statements.

“I have spoken with many Rabbis, clergy, Professors and coworkers who offer their sincere help,” Cannon said. “I must apologize to my Jewish Brothers and Sisters for putting them in such a painful position, which was never my intention, but I know this whole situation has hurt many people and together we will make it right. I have dedicated my daily efforts to continuing conversations to bring the Jewish Community and the African American community closer together, embracing our differences and sharing our commonalities.”

Cannon even went on to announce, “l am excited to announce that I have been invited to Israel which is a lifelong dream where I will receive teachings, lessons and truth about the Jewish history. As someone who is in pursuit for my PHD in Theology and Divinity and just received a degree in Criminal Justice from the Great Howard University, this will be an enriching, enlightening and overall exciting trip!”

Cannon ended by saying he apologizes if he furthered “hate speech” and he will pray for Viacom as an “oppressive and racist infrastructure.”

He still made a final ask, however:

“I demand full ownership of my billion dollar ‘Wild ‘N Out’ brand that I created, and they will continue to misuse and destroy without my leadership! I demand that the hate and back door bullying cease and while we are at it, now that the truth is out, I demand the Apology!”

 

