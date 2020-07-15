If you thought Michael Phelps racing a shark was f*cking crazy, the Discovery Channel has something even crazier planned for this year’s shark week.

Since 2020 hasn’t been bizarre enough, Heavyweight champ Mike Tyson will be wrestling a shark come August 9. Yes– we’re dead serious. The special will be titled Tyson Vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef, and while details are hazy, it’s been confirmed that Tyson will be battling it out with a great white shark.

To make things even more authentic to Iron Mike’s routes, famed boxing announcer Michael Buffer will also take part. But for Tyson, it’s bigger than just appearing on a major tv special, it’s about returning to the sport that he loves and dominated.

“I took on this challenger to overcome fears I still deal with in life,” the heavyweight champ said in a statement. “I equate this with overcoming my fear of getting back into the ring at 54 years old.”

The experience will also have a spiritual aspect to it as well.

“I learned from this experience doing Shark Week that whatever intimidates me, I am still able to step up to the challenge of overcoming anything that would prevent me from accomplishing my life’s mission of reaching my highest potential in life and bringing me closer to God,” he said.

The special premieres August 9 at 9 p.m. on the Discovery Channel. And just like every other August, expect Shark Week’s 8-day celebration of the cold-blooded terror to take over your TV.

In other Mike Tyson news, his possible return to the ring will be matched with Jamie Foxx‘s return to the big screen, who will be playing the diesel boxer.

“I’m very grateful. I’m very excited about it,” Tyson recently said in an interview with Charlie Mack, according to the Sun. “I’m gonna sit down and tell him the truth, and he’s gonna have to learn to process that. It’s not going to be pretty.”

Mike Tyson Plans On Fighting A Shark To Celebrate Shark Week was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: