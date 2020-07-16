CLOSE
Zion Williamson, Todd Gurley & Other Big Name Athletes Are “Ready to Play Anything” In New Gatorade AD

"Ready to Play Anything" aims to "fuel the excitement and spirit that lives within athletes through their willingness to give any sport a try, just as long as they can keep playing."

Zion Williamson & More Star In Gatorade's New "Ready to Play Anything" AD

Source: Gatorade / Gatorade

Outside of the MLS and NASCAR, professional sports have been on ice, BUT Gatorade and its stable of big-name athletes are here to let you know they “are ready to play anything,” in the sports drink’s newest ad campaign.

Gatorade’s newest ad campaign dubbed “Ready to Play Anything” aims to “fuel the excitement and spirit that lives within athletes through their willingness to give any sport a try, just as long as they can keep playing.” The star-studded campaigned, which launched on Wednesday (Jul.15), features NBA phenom Zion Williamson, MLB superstar Bryce Harper, WNBA all-star Elena Delle Donne, Olympic athlete Sydney McLaughlin, and NFL all-pro Todd Gurley.

Speaking on the new campaign, Bryce Harper added:

“Baseball players, from pros to Little Leaguers, have missed the game. This is a new reality we’re living in, but we’re all ready to get back out and play again. Gatorade knows this better than anyone, and is having some fun celebrating sports by showing that athletes are willing to play just about anything at this point to get back at it.”

In the 30-second ad, we see the athletes literally playing anything, whether it’s Zion and Delle Donne trying their hand at hockey, or Gurley and McLaughlin playing soccer. The goal of the spot is to keep folks active, especially the kids, and to be ready when their sports finally return in full.

Along with the ad, fans have also noticed those involved with the campaign pushing the message on social media using the hashtags #ReadyToPlay.

There is also a TikTok challenge built around the campaign as well. We just hope they get that going before Donald Trump decides to ban the insanely-popular social media tool. Gatorade also announced there will be a Snapchat lens coming later this month that will “put the user at the center of an AR experience, alongside some of the athletes from the campaign, sharing their excitement to play.”

When it comes to the campaigns, Gatorade is batting 1.000. You can watch the “Ready To Play Anything” commercial below.

Photo: Gatorade

Zion Williamson, Todd Gurley & Other Big Name Athletes Are “Ready to Play Anything” In New Gatorade AD  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

