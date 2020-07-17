CLOSE
EXCLUSIVE: DJ Khaled and Drake Premiere New Songs “Popstar” and “Greece”

2017 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage and Audience

Source: Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 / Getty

As promised, Drake and DJ Khaled once again come together to collaborate for another summer anthem. Listen to the new songs “Popstar” and “Greece”, we will be playing the records each hour!

Both are slated to appear on Khaled’s next album, Khaled Khaled; a release date for the album has yet to be announced. The new tracks also mark the first new music from Drake since the release of Dark Lane Demo Tapes this past May, and his first music with DJ Khaled since “To the Max” in 2017.

 

Photos Of Drake's Son, Adonis Graham

Photos Of Drake's Son, Adonis Graham

Photos Of Drake's Son, Adonis Graham

Adonis Mahbed Graham was born on October 11, 2017 to rapper Drake and Sophie Brussaux. Aubrey Drake Graham is a Canadian artists, actor, and businessman. Sophie Brussaux is a former adult film star turned artist and self proclaimed activist from France. The pair have been relatively private about sharing photos or much information at all about their son Adonis. That is until March 30th when Drake took to Instagram to share a couple photos and a message to his son. Hours later, Adonis mom Sophie followed suit and share a different set of photos of their child. Check out all the photos posted of Adonis Graham below! Safe to say Adonis gets his look from his grandma, Drake’s mother Sandi Graham. Photos of Sophie Brussaux Drake’s Baby Mama

EXCLUSIVE: DJ Khaled and Drake Premiere New Songs “Popstar” and “Greece”  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Close