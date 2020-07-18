Aladdin Talks With CNN’s Bakari Sellers About The Life And Legacy Of John Lewis

Continue reading A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis

A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis

[caption id="attachment_3873753" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty[/caption] Atlanta Congressman and Civil Right leader John Lewis passed away after a long battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer. Lewis, who was 80 years old was the U.S. Representative for Georgia’s 5th congressional district, serving in 17 terms in the House. During the ’60s in the high time of the civil rights struggle, Lewis was one of the original Freedom Riders and fought alongside Martin Luther King Jr. during the Civil Rights Movement. He helped organize the March On Washington and also spoke at the March as one of the Keynote speakers. He also helped lead the 1965 march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, which helped introduce the voting rights bill of 1964. Atlanta and the world has lost a legend. [caption id="attachment_3873739" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: The Washington Post / Getty[/caption] CLICK HERE TO READ MORE Rest In Power JOHN LEWIS https://twitter.com/JoyAnnReid/status/1284329712517558272 https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/status/1284332175102365696