Aladdin Talks With CNN’s Bakari Sellers About The Life And Legacy Of John Lewis

Gone but will never be forgotten!

Entertainment News
| 07.18.20
Rep John Lewis Died at 80 years old

Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital

Gone but will never be forgotten! The life and legacy of congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis have touched many. Aladdin talks with CNN’s Bakari Sellers about his personal relationship with the legendary John Lewis, the impact he had on the world, and also gave his thoughts on Kanye West trying to run for president. Click Play to listen..

A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis

A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis

A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis

[caption id="attachment_3873753" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty[/caption] Atlanta Congressman and Civil Right leader John Lewis passed away after a long battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer. Lewis, who was 80 years old was the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 5th congressional district, serving in 17 terms in the House. During the '60s in the high time of the civil rights struggle, Lewis was one of the original Freedom Riders and fought alongside Martin Luther King Jr. during the Civil Rights Movement. He helped organize the March On Washington and also spoke at the March as one of the Keynote speakers. He also helped lead the 1965 march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, which helped introduce the voting rights bill of 1964. Atlanta and the world has lost a legend. [caption id="attachment_3873739" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: The Washington Post / Getty[/caption]  

Aladdin Talks With CNN’s Bakari Sellers About The Life And Legacy Of John Lewis  was originally published on kysdc.com

New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
