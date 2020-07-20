HHW Gaming: Microsoft Will No Longer Be Manufacturing The Xbox One X & Xbox One S Digital Edition

As Microsoft prepares to take a leap into the next generation with the launch of the Xbox Series X, the company will be phasing out two current Xbox One models.

Microsoft announced that it will be ceasing the production of the Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. Don’t fret if you want to buy an Xbox console, the Xbox One S will still be in production and available for purchase. The company confirmed the news to IGN stating, “As we ramp into the future with Xbox Series X, we’re taking the natural step of stopping production Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition.”

“”At Xbox, we’re making massive investments to forge the future of gaming—a future that puts the player at the center of the Xbox experience. We continue to build great games for Xbox One. We continue to build out Game Pass, now with more than 10 million members across Xbox console and PC. We’re previewing Project xCloud in 15 countries so gamers can play games with their friends on any device. And we’re working hard on the next-generation of console gaming with Xbox Series X—the fastest, most powerful console we’ve ever built, which includes backward compatibility with thousands of Xbox games and all Xbox One accessories. As we ramp into the future with Xbox Series X, we’re taking the natural step of stopping production on Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. Xbox One S will continue to be manufactured and sold globally. Gamers can check with their local retailers for more details on Xbox One hardware availability.””

In more Microsoft news, the company also confirmed that it will be doing away with its $60 12-month subscription option for its Xbox Live online service. The annual choice is gone, but gamers can still opt for either the monthly, quarterly, and six-month renewals. BUT Xbox Game Pass, which is described as “Netflix for video games,” will have an annual option for $179.99, $359.99 for 24 months, $89.99 for six months, $44.99 for 3 months, and finally a $14.99 monthly subscription.

The service gives subscribers access to Microsoft’s extensive library of games, allowing them to either play them via an Xbox One S console or PC. This round of announcements comes ahead of the company’s big presentation, which will share more news about the Xbox Series X and the games we can look forward to playing on the next-gen console when it drops.

