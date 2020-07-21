CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Will Biden Really Pick A Black Woman Running Mate? It Looks Increasingly Doubtful

The presumptive Democratic nominee's self-imposed deadline to make a decision is rapidly approaching.

Joe Biden has been allowed to fly below most folks’ political radars as the pandemic consumes too many aspects of daily life. But the presumptive Democratic nominee’s apparent grace period was rapidly running out as the clock ticks toward his self-imposed deadline for picking a woman as his vice-presidential running mate.

But calls have grown louder for Biden to make sure the woman he selects is Black, a topic that seemed to get under the candidate’s skin when he was asked about it Monday night during an appearance on Joy Reid‘s new primetime MSNBC show. Biden’s body language suggested that he’s tired of being asked about it. He only would say that there are Black women among the group of people under consideration for the role and bragged about his support among the faithful voting bloc.

Biden’s non-answer was the latest non-committal response from Biden as interest grows about his pending choice for a running mate. He did, however, indicate that no matter who runs alongside of him, his cabinet “will look like America,” suggesting it would have the same multi-cultural makeup as the United States’ population. “Both from vice president to Supreme Court to Cabinet positions to every major position in the White House. It’s critically important that be the case.”

He made similar comments during an interview in April.

While having a racially diverse cabinet is by no means a consolation prize, not choosing a Black woman to be his running mate could have an adverse effect on Biden’s candidacy.

A recent analysis in the Washington Post suggested that Biden has already let on that he would not be selecting a Black woman to be his running mate. Noting that Biden has previously said he wants a running mate who is “simpatico with me, both in terms of personality as well as substance,” the Post suggested that was near impossible with a Black woman because “many of [Biden’s] deepest political alliances are with people of similar backgrounds, mainly white men.”

With that said, obviously, Biden is not considering a male for his running mate. And while the topic of Black women VPs has been a hot one, there are still multiple white women on Biden’s short-list, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth. They are joined in part by an impressive group of Black women, including but not limited to California Sen. Kamala Harris and Stacey Abrams.

Biden has given himself a deadline of Aug. 1 to name his running mate.  A poll in April found that Biden running with a Black candidate could boost his chances of winning the 2020 election.

Picking a white running mate could be seen as a slap in the face of African Americans since Black voters have been largely credited with propelling Biden’s candidacy after Sanders jumped out to an early lead following the Iowa Caucuses and the New Hampshire primary in two very white states.

The logic behind choosing a Black woman as a running mate stems from the 2016 election when Hillary Clinton failed to turn out Black voters. In particular, 4.4 million voters decided against voting at all, including one-third of them who were Black, according to the Washington Post. If Biden chooses a Black running mate, that should, in theory, spur more of those voters who sat out the last election to participate this time around with most of them, in all likelihood, casting ballots against Donald Trump and ensuring a Democratic victory.

Polls have consistently shown Biden trouncing Trump in the general election. But at the rate that 2020 has been going, the only safe bet may just be to presume the unpredictable.

SEE ALSO:

Andrew Gillum Resurfaces With ‘Personal Update’ Addressing ‘Rumors,’ Rehab And His Future

The Electoral College’s Anti-Black Bias, Explained

Black women for Biden's VP

11 Black Women Joe Biden Should Consider For His Vice Presidential Running Mate

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Black Women Joe Biden Should Consider For His Vice Presidential Running Mate

Continue reading 11 Black Women Joe Biden Should Consider For His Vice Presidential Running Mate

11 Black Women Joe Biden Should Consider For His Vice Presidential Running Mate

UPDATED: 2:27 a.m. ET, June 19 -- Amy Klobuchar has removed herself from the running to be the Democratic nominee for vice president and suggested a woman of color be selected instead. The Minnesota senator made the comments during an appearance on MSNBC Thursday night. Citing the ongoing protests against racism, Klobuchar said "this is a historic moment and America must seize on this moment." She said she told presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden "this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket." She added: "If you want to heal this nation ... this is sure a helluva way to do it." https://twitter.com/msnbc/status/1273803046687047681?s=12 It was only last month when Biden reportedly began vetting her to be his running mate. Klobuchar's unexpected announcement fell short of calling for a Black woman, in particular, to be chosen. However, what it did accomplish was to seemingly eliminate Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from VP contention and place pressure on Biden to choose a Black woman. (Ironically it wasn't too long ago when Warren was claiming that she was a woman of color.) It was a shrewd political move from Klobuchar, who has been under fire for her prosecutorial past in Minnesota following the high profile and racially charged police death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. By making the announcement, Klobuchar was also able to appear pro-diversity as her controversial record in the courtroom did not. Without Warren or Whitmer in the vice-presidential picture, that left people like Florida Rep. Val Demings, a Black woman who confirmed last month that she was on Biden's "short list" of people he is considering for the role. The idea of Biden picking a Black woman running mate was briefly quashed in March when it was first announced that Biden was considering Klobuchar to be his running mate. Choosing Klobuchar, who suspended her own campaign for president before quickly endorsing Biden, could have been seen as a slap in the face to the many Black people -- especially Black women -- who have ardently supported Biden's candidacy with undying loyalty. There is, of course, no shortage of qualified Black women for Biden to choose from. As such, NewsOne has identified 11 viable vice presidential running mates who are Black women for Biden to choose from. Black women have proven to be the unifying factor in a number of high-profile elections in recent years, both as voters and candidates alike. Immediately following the 2018 midterm elections, it was further proven that Black women were not only great political organizers on the ground but were also very electable in their own rights. There is no reason to doubt that a Black woman would make a great addition to Biden's presidential ticket and would also address the lingering issue of diversity in an election that will feature three white men with a combined age of 212. At the top of the list of potential vice presidential candidates for Biden is Kamala Harris, the current U.S. senator from California who suspended her own campaign for president in December. Excluding Warren and Klobuchar, the next name on the list is Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and longtime state legislator. Harris seems to have taken the lead between the two in recent weeks as Democratic leadership works to decide who would be a greater asset for Biden to achieve the ultimate goal of beating Donald Trump on Election Day. https://twitter.com/AndrewSolender/status/1273633228910465030?s=20 However, in addition to these very strong two choices, there are a good deal of other Black women who Biden should consider to be his vice-presidential running mate. As Trump's administration grapples with the coronavirus crisis and the tanking economy, the timing of Biden announcing his running mate could be crucial and allow Democrats to move ahead while the president's campaign takes a back seat to the global pandemic. Keep reading to find 11 Black women who would maker string vice-presidential candidates to run alongside Biden for president.

Will Biden Really Pick A Black Woman Running Mate? It Looks Increasingly Doubtful  was originally published on newsone.com

More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close