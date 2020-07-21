Counselor Yunetta Spring brings all of her mental health tips to the show for Talk It Out Tuesday. After seeing Kanye West’s outrageous comments at his South Carolina rally along with his Twitter rant, fans are worried about his mental health.

Counselor Spring explains how to spot when your loved one may be need of mental health treatment and ways to help them on their journey.

Counselor Yunetta Spring Discusses How To Spot When Someone Needs Mental Health Treatment [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com