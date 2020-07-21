Bingeworthy: A Full List Of Titles Coming To HBO Max in August 2020

As the streaming landscape continues to change, shows are coming and leaving due to licensing agreements.

Peacock, NBC’s new platform, will be taking back The Office soon while HBO Max is taking a hit since all eight JK Rowling movies, from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, will leave the service on August 25th. But with that heavy-hitting movie series leaving, HBO’s streaming service has a slew of new content that will make staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic much easier.

Thankfully all the Batman movies –from Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns to Joel Schumacher’s Batman — will be coming back as will other classics like All the President’s Men and the yearly sports documentary Hard Knocks: Los Angeles. The series follows an NFL team amid training camp, and this season is sure to be even more interesting with COVID-19 affecting all major sports and two teams — Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers.–being featured for the first time ever.

Check out the entire list of all the shows and movies coming to HBO Max in August below:

August 1

10,000 BC

All the President’s Men

Altered States

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Season 1

Bad Influence

Barefoot in the Park

Barkleys of Broadway

Batman (1989)

Batman & Robin

Batman Begins

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

The Bear

Bee Season

Before Sunrise

Before Sunset

Biloxi Blues

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Blue Crush

The Candidate

Carefree

The Change-Up (Unrated Version)

Chariots of Fire

Contact

The Dark Knight

The Dishwasher

Driving Miss Daisy

Elf

The First Grader

The First Wives Club

Flipper

Flying Down to Rio

Flying Leathernecks

Fool’s Gold

Fracture

The Fugitive

The Gay Divorcee

Get on Up

Go Tell It on the Mountain

Grace Unplugged

Hard to Kill

Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 & 2

Highlander: The Final Dimension

Highlander IV: Endgame

The Hindenburg

Hours

House of Wax

House Party

House Party 2

House Party: Tonight’s the Night

How to Be a Player

Idiocracy

Interview with the Vampire

Jeremiah Johnson

Jim Thorpe: All-American

Jojo Rabbit

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Leprechaun

Leprechaun 2

Leprechaun 3

Leprechaun 4: In Space

Leprechaun: Origins

The Long Kiss Goodnight

The Lost Boys: The Thirst

The Lost Boys: The Tribe

Love Field

Lovelace

Lying And Stealing

The Marine

Martha Marcy May Marlene

Marvin’s Room

Maverick

Monkeybone

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium

Murder at 1600

The Mustang

My Blue Heaven

My Sister’s Keeper

Nell

New Year’s Eve

Ocean’s Eleven

On Dangerous Ground

On Golden Pond

Phantom

Pi

Raise the Titanic

Roberta

Romeo Must Die

Savages

Say It Isn’t So

Serendipity

Skyline

South Central

Spy Game

Steven Universe: The Movie

The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle

Striptease

Swing Time

They Live by Night

Things Never Said

Three Days of the Condor

Time Bandits

Top Hat

Two Minutes of Fame

Walk the Line

Wedding Crashers

Without Limits

Yes Man

August 2

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, series finale

August 3

HBO Asia’s Invisible Stories

August 4

Aldnoah.Zero

Inuyasha

Mob Psycho (Season 1)

Promised Neverland (Season 1)

Puella Magi Madoka Magica

The Swamp (Documentary Premiere)

August 6

An American Pickle (Film Premiere

Doom Patrol (Season 2 Finale)

Esme & Roy (Season 2B)

On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries (Documentary Premiere)

August 7

Habla Now

August 8

Richard Jewell

August 9

Perry Mason (Season finale)

August 11

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles (Series premiere)

August 12

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn

August 13

Infinity Train (Season 3 premiere)

August 14

Carmen y Lola, 2020 (AKA Carmen & Lola)

August 18

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

August 16

Lovecraft Country (Series premiere)

August 18

Looney Tunes (Batch 3)

Smurfs (Season 2)

August 20

The Fungies, Season 1A

Singletown, Season 1

August 21

No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don’t Want to Be Your Brother)

August 22

Queen & Slim

August 23

Mia’s Magic Playground

August 24

I May Destroy You (Season finale)

August 27

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness

August 28

Seneca

Steven Universe Future

August 29

The Way Back

Leaving

August 25

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

August 28

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

August 31

42nd Street

A Perfect World

Adam’s Rib

Along Came Polly

Cabaret

Dumb & Dumber

Full Metal Jacket

Good Will Hunting

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Love Actually

Magic Mike

Megamind

Misery

Monsters Vs. Aliens

Mystic River

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird

The Adjustment Bureau

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Unforgiven

Veronica Mars

You’ve Got Mail

