CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

What Kanye West’s Tweeted & Deleted About Kim Kardashian And Meek Mill [VIDEO]

Once again, the world woke up to a now deleted Twitter rant from Kanye West, this time he went off on his wife, Kim Kardashian, and Meek Mill.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Kanye said that he has been trying to divorce Kim since she met with Meek at a hotel to discuss prison reform. “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Waldorf for ‘prison reform,’” he said in a portion of the tweet. In the rest of the tweet, Kanye likened his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, to Kim Jong-Un, the Supreme Leader of North Korea. “I got 200 more to go,” ’Ye writes. “This my lady tweet of the night…Kris Jong-Un. Lil Baby my favorite rapper, but won’t do a song wit me.”

Headkrack tries to untangle this entire new mess created by Ye, and according to some blogs, Lore’l reported that Kim may be looking for a divorce.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

In other news, T.I. opened up about the Crime Stoppers commercial, and says whether or not he would do it again.

SEE ALSO: Brotherly Love: Dave Chappelle Flew To Wyoming To Lift Up Kanye West

SEE ALSO: “Without My Aunt He Would Be On A Plantation”, Harriet Tubman’s Niece Reacts To Kanye West Comments [WATCH]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Brotherly Love: Dave Chappelle Flew To Wyoming To Lift Up Kanye West

10 photos Launch gallery

Brotherly Love: Dave Chappelle Flew To Wyoming To Lift Up Kanye West

Continue reading Brotherly Love: Dave Chappelle Flew To Wyoming To Lift Up Kanye West

Brotherly Love: Dave Chappelle Flew To Wyoming To Lift Up Kanye West

[caption id="attachment_889771" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Kanye West / Twitter[/caption] According to many observers, Kanye West is a man undergoing a series of mental health breakdown episodes. While an official diagnosis hasn’t been offered, friends and associates are rallying around the Chicago superstar, namely comedian Dave Chappelle. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Via a tweet, West shared a video of Chappelle and other gentlemen flanking him while visiting the producer and fashion designer’s sprawling Wyoming digs. In the video, West is seen thanking Chappelle for coming to see him and asks him to share a funny anecdote, which Chappelle doesn’t necessarily do as he informs his friend that’s he’s still on his first cup of coffee. In the brief verbal exchange, West and the others burst into belly laughs due to Chappelle’s deadpan humor and matter-of-fact delivery. In the tweet caption for the shared video, West was clearly thankful that his longtime friend made the trek to support him. “THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL[.] DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE,” West wrote. The beauty of the clip below is that West seemed to be in a better place than he was during his South Carolina presidential campaign stop over the weekend. https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1285627821424087040 — HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

What Kanye West’s Tweeted & Deleted About Kim Kardashian And Meek Mill [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close