CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Al B. Sure! Reveals He And Kim Porter Were Once Married

Gone too soon.

2019 Urban One Honors - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

One our culture’s most vibrant souls continues to be a hot topic. An influential voice from the New Jack Swing era is speaking about his former love.

As spotted on The Grio Al B. Sure! is not disclosing more about his relation the late Kim Porter. In an interview with Fox Soul the “If I’m Not Your Lover” crooner revealed that the two were once married. “Every time I post something, I forget it’s me,” he said during an interview with Fox Soul. “I’m a grandfather so my concern is not being popular and trying to get numbers and likes. That’s not what I do. But I posted something the other day, talking about my ex-wife—yeah, I said it. My ex-wife! Kimberly.”

He went on to detail some of their early years of courtship. “I moved Kimberly from Columbus, Georgia to New York,” he explained. “That’s when we started searching for her modeling career and things of that nature. I hate to see the blogs and all that who like take…I don’t answer to nobody. I’m an OG. I’m almost 52 years old. I’m a grandfather. You know the only person I answer to? My grandson now.” He concluded, “so whatever the case is, I just want the truth to be told.”

Kim Porter shared a son with him, Quincy, and three kids with Diddy. She passed away in November 2018 due to pneumonia.

Photo: Getty

Al B. Sure! Reveals He And Kim Porter Were Once Married  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close