Looks like fans who still watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians and were waiting to see Kanye West’s recent meltdown play out next season aren’t going to the guilty pleasure they were hoping for.

According to TMZ the Kardashian klan have decided to keep their much publicized family business private as Kim wants to shield her children from witnessing their father fly off the handle when they watch the series once they’re older. As if the internet won’t be around in a decade or so.

Our sources say Kim takes her husband’s mental health very seriously and doesn’t want it exploited for ratings or good TV drama — some things are off the table, and this is one of them. That policy extends to her kids too … we’re told production was told not to profile any of them during this ordeal because she wants them to avoid seeing it down the road.

Again, we’re sure Kanye’s recent rant will be near the top of the list whenever her kids decide to Google “2020” or “Kimye” or something.

For those who’ve been living under a rock, Kanye’s been on one as of late with him getting his Usher on and confessing to Kim Kardashian almost aborting North West a few months into her pregnancy, Kim attempting to have him institutionalized and even suggesting that his wife of six years cheated on him with Meek Mill. A claim that Meek naturally denies.

Luckily for Ye, he has true friends who care about him such as Dave Chappelle and Dame Dash who’ve flown out to Wyoming to check up on him and see where his head is at these days.

As for anyone suggesting this is all just a publicity stunt for Kanye to building buzz for another project, TMZ says that’s simply just not the case.

We’re told NOTHING he’s doing right now is for attention — it’s all too real.That Kardashian Kurse is real, b.

Kanye West’s Bipolar Episode Won’t Be Featured In ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

