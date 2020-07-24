Cultural sensitivity (and calling out the racism jig) might be at an all-time high, thus companies far and wide are being tasked to evolve with the times. A long eye sore for the National Football League is about to be finally addressed.

As per the official Washington Redskins website the NFL team has announced they will be changing the name for the 2020-2021 season. The organization is switching gears when it comes to their brand in light of the current climate in the country. While the NFC East squad has not finalized their new identity they have a temporary solve. They detailed their strategy in a formal statement.

“For updated brand clarity and consistency purposes, we will call ourselves the ‘Washington Football Team’ pending adoption of our new name. The Redskins name and logo will officially be retired by the start of the 2020 season. We encourage fans, media and all other parties to use ‘Washington Football Team’ immediately” it read. “In addition, we are rolling out an aesthetic that reflects the direction of the franchise as we progress toward a new name and design scheme”. Starting this week the team will also scrub all prior creative from all of their assets including FedEx Field, their website, Redskins Park and more. The original name and creative has been long viewed as a racist and super insensitive. For almost four decades several organizations advocating Native Americans have asked them to change their names. In the wake of the murder of George Floyd several of their sponsors, including FedEx, threatened to sever ties if the name didn’t change.

Photo: George Gojkovich

About Time: The Washington NFL Team Changing Name To “Washington Football Team”, No Virgil was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: