Former Minnesota police officer and George Floyd’s murderer, Officer Derek Chauvin is also in trouble when it comes to his finances.

Prosecutors announced on Wednesday (Jul.22) that Chauvin and his now ex-wife have been slapped with multiple tax-related felonies. According to a complaint, the couple filed fraudulent tax returns from 2014 through 2019.

Per the New York Times:

Mr. Chauvin and his wife, Kellie Chauvin, failed to file income tax returns and pay Minnesota income taxes, and underreported and underpaid income taxes, according to Washington County prosecutors. The investigation into six years of tax filings, prosecutors said, also showed that the Chauvins did not pay the proper amount of sales tax on a vehicle.

The charges against Mr. Chauvin and Ms. Chauvin, who filed for divorce days after Mr. Floyd’s death on May 25, come after an investigation by the Minnesota Department of Revenue and the Oakdale Police Department.

“Whether you are a prosecutor or police officer, or you are doctor or a realtor, no one is above the law,” the county’s chief prosecutor, Pete Orput, said in a statement.

According to the complaint, both Chauvin and his ex-wife were well aware of their tax issues because revenue officials reach out to the couple about their missing 2016 tax returns on multiple occasions last year.

Chauvin was originally charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for killing Goerge Floyd before Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison upgraded the charge to second-degree murder. The other two officers who were present were charged with aiding and abetting murder for watching Chauvin choke the life out of Floyd by placing his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck for 8:46.

Welp, you know what they say about karma, she’s a b*tch.

—

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty

George Floyd’s Murderer, Derek Chauvin & His Wife Slapped With Multiple Tax-Related Felonies was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: