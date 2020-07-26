CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Biz Markie Has Been In Maryland Hospital For Weeks: Report

It's not the Rona, but send up a prayer for a legendary MC.

Rapper Biz Markie performing live at the Soul School Fest

Source: W.Wade/WENN / WENN

Prayers up to a Hip-Hop legend. Juice Crew rapper Biz Markie has been in a Maryland hospital battling an undisclosed illness for weeks.

Fortunately, it’s not COVID-19. However, it seems that the Biz is fighting for his life.

Reports TMZ:

Biz’s rep tells TMZ the illness is not coronavirus. The rep went on to say the trigger for the hospitalization is that he suffers from Type II Diabetes.

He’s currently in a Maryland-area hospital and the status of his condition is unclear, but it appears serious.

The rep told us, “He is receiving the best care from an amazing team of medical professionals and we remain positive about the outcome.”

Back in 2014 Biz talked about his diabetes diagnosis and how he lost 140 pounds to get it under control — he went from 385 lbs to 244 lbs. He made a point of saying he did not do a quick fix with a lap band … he did it the old-fashioned way.

Just last year, we got a kick out of the “Make The Musc With Your Mouth Biz” rapper paying the debt he owed 50 Cent with food stamps. As you can see, Fofty [sic] didn’t look too pleased.

For goodness sake 2020, let the Biz get better.

View this post on Instagram

I PAID #50cent THE MONEY I OWED HIM…

A post shared by Biz Markie (@officialbizmarkie) on

Biz Markie Has Been In Maryland Hospital For Weeks: Report  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close