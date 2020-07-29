CLOSE
You Care: Kanye West Hiring More Campaign Staff

This is what we're doing in 2020?

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Apparently, Kanye West is still serious about his Presidential run. The “Jesus Walks” rapper with the sparse voting record has reportedly been hiring political advisors to help get him on ballots across the nation.

TMZ has the tea on this waste of time and resources, just saying:

Sources close to Kanye tell TMZ … Yeezy’s hired a crack team of political advisors and people with experience to help him navigate how to get on the ballot in more states.

We’re told Kanye’s advisors are hiring people to work on the campaign. They’re also recruiting volunteers, and they’ve contracted third-party organizations to assist with spreading campaign awareness and getting boots on the ground across the United States.

Our sources say the campaign’s main objective right now is gathering enough signatures to get Kanye on the ballot in each of the remaining states.

We’re told volunteers are canvassing for signatures in West Virginia — hitting popular spots like restaurants and shopping malls — and campaign staffers are working in New York ahead of Thursday’s deadline to qualify for the ballot.

In West Virginia, the Secretary of State’s office tells us Kanye needs 7,144 signatures by Monday to get on the ballot. If Yeezy gets enough signatures, it will trigger a review to verify every person is indeed a registered voter.

While we can’t knock the guy’s ambitions, we’d rather Kanye West spend the time get his mental health in order. Simultaneously in the news are reports that Yeezy linked up with his wife at a Wendy’s while she paid him a visit in Wyoming.

She eventually headed back to California without him.

But also, the signatures he submitted to get on the Illinois ballot are looking suspect.

You Care: Kanye West Hiring More Campaign Staff  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

