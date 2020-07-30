Eva’s Corner: Do You Always Have To Take Your Husband’s Last Name? [WATCH]

In times like this, some women feel like they have more to lose and with that comes with the territory of the last name.

Eva proposes the question to the men, how would they feel if their wives decided to not take his last name or wanted to hyphenate.

The men of the show have very specific point of views that are debatable.

How do you feel about taking last names?

