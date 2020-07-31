CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Brandy Talks About Her New Album ‘B7’ And Wanting To Do Verzuz Battle [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Fans are already excited and indulging in Brandy’s newest album ‘B7’.

The R&B singer and actresses shared her thoughts on her project and what it feels like to release new music after 8 years.  She discusses working with her daughter on the album and grooming her for the industry.

Of course, fans are waiting on her Verzuz battle and she talks about who she would like to go against in the Instagram event.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style

17 photos Launch gallery

17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style

Continue reading 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style

17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style

Brandy Talks About Her New Album ‘B7’ And Wanting To Do Verzuz Battle [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close