Future L’s On Deck: A Supreme x Nike Air Jordan 1 Rumored For 2021

Well, we already know what one of the most anticipated sneakers of 2021 will surely be. The rumor mill is saying a Supreme x Nike Air Jordan 1 is going to drop in 2021.

Keep in mind this is all conjecture at this point, but word is Supreme and Jordan Brand will be linking up to pay homage to the former’s Supreme’s 2003 Nike SB Dunk High collab with an Air Jordan 1.

Looking for independent skate shops to provide the authenticity needed to win over the fastidious streetwear scene in 2003, Nike SB collaborated with a still in-the-know brand called Supreme on their Dunk High model. The rest, as they say, is history.https://t.co/UhFZ3k2KMt pic.twitter.com/jod8u12KSy — Stadium Goods (@stadiumgoods) October 3, 2019

According to Drops By Jay on Instagram, there will be three colorways—university blue, college orange, and varsity red. They will arrive in a similar faux croc-leather and five-point star pattern design that draped the aforementioned Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Highs from ’03. This writer still thinks that design was suspect, but considering it will be an Air Jordan 1 and the brand’s dedication to keeping things rare, expect them to be sold out instantaneously.

JB and Supreme’s last collab in 2015 featured tees, sweatpants, hoodies and jackets.

If you know you’re sneaker history, you know that skateboarders helped make the Air Jordan 1 popular when they picked up them up off sales racks and photos of them rocking Michael Jordan’s signature shoe made it into magazines.

OG Air Jordan 1 Retros on sale? It used to happen.

