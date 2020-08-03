Florida Finesser Arrested For Buying Porsche With A Printed Check From Home Computer

Florida has proven itself to be one of the craziest places in the country for plenty of reasons, so just add this one to the list.
42-year-old Casey William Kelley was arrested for grand theft auto of a motor vehicle after purchasing a Porsche in Okaloosa County with a check printed from his home computer.
Authorities from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said he also attempted to buy Rolex watches with a bad check.
The Palm Beach Post reported that Kelley wrote the fraudulent check to the Destin Porsche for $139,203.05 on July 27 and a $61,521 check to a Miramar Beach jeweler in an attempt to purchase three Rolex watches.
Casey William Kelley, 42, was arrested for grand theft of a motor vehicle and uttering a false banknote. He also tried to buy Rolex watches with a bad check. During the investigation it was determined Kelley had purchased a Porsche 911 Turbo from a Porsche dealership in Destin by using a fraudulent check written for $139,203.05. The Porsche was reported stolen. The next day, Kelley presented a check in the amount of $61,521 to a jeweler in Miramar Beach in an attempt to purchase three Rolex watches. The jeweler kept the watches until it could be determined if the check would cash. Kelley told investigators he printed out the cashier's checks from his home computer.
