U Don’t Know: Jay-Z Releases Three Rare Songs On TIDAL

A three piece to hold you down.

JAY-Z

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

As streaming continues to dominate how folks are spending their time inside one Rap’s greatest minds is providing more reason to jump to his platform. Jay-Z has added more rare gems to his online service.

As spotted on Hypebeast the Brooklyn native has blessed his fans with some forgotten cuts from what many consider to be some of his best years in his career. On Monday, August 3 “From Marcy To Hollywood” was added to TIDAL. Originally landing on The Player’s Club soundtrack the DJ Clue / DURO produced track features Sauce Money and Memphis Bleek. The trio each spit some contemplative verses that shed light on their respective come ups.

Additionally “What The Game Made Me” from the I Got The Hook-Up soundtrack also resurfaces with the three MC’s rapping about sticking to their roots over some chime driven production. As the former we get signature Jigga with some gritty but flossy bars. “It’s hard to live, when you got greedy niggas in the mix / Knowin I outclass three-E niggas in the six” he raps.

Lastly a track near and dear to The Carter’s hearts is “Glory” is back. Originally released in 2012 this effort was recorded two days after the birth of his first child Blue Ivy. It features her as a baby making her the the youngest performer to ever record in history.

You can play the tracks below.

